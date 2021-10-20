Xbox Game Pass: missed target for Microsoft despite growth in subscribers

While the Xbox Game Pass continues to be debated within the gaming sphere, concrete and official figures have just emerged through a document. Spoiler: Not as good as Microsoft hoped for.

For this generation of consoles, Microsoft has drastically revised its policy by focusing it mainly on Xbox Game Pass, not hesitating to pay dearly for the acquisition of day one games in its catalog. A real boon for Microsoft gamers, all really delighted with the offer from the American giant, which should grow ever stronger over the years.

However, it is clear that we still lacked concrete data on the potential success of Xbox Game Pass. Not long ago, the boss of Take-Two appeared to have revealed the number of subscribers of the service, apparently from “Thirty million”, before being taken over by Phil Spencer (at the head of the entire Xbox branch) to calm the game. This score does indeed seem wrong, according to one financial document freshly published by the Axios website.

A strong growth of Xbox Game Pass, yes, but not that wanted by Microsoft

The document in question thus reveals that Microsoft had forecast an increase of 47.79% for the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the period from June 2020 to June 2021 : the problem is that the recorded increase is “only” 37.48%. By way of comparison, for the previous year, the firm had set a target of 71% and largely achieved it with an increase of 85.75%.

Knowing that the last figure communicated (and official) is 18 million subscribers last January and based on the various information in the document, the analyst Daniel Ahmad valued that in June 2021, the number of Xbox Game Pass loyalists was 20 million.





If Microsoft has therefore literally missed its target, let us try all the same to underline the constant progress of the platform. 37.48% growth remains more than honorable and especially promising for the future since the company is finally planning big exclusives for the times to come : We obviously think of Forza Horizon 5 in November, or Halo Infinite in December… not to mention all the future games resulting from redemptions, like the huge RPG Starfield from Bethesda. A strategy that could well pay off in the long term.

