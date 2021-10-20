Xbox Insider: Muting TV when headphones are connected is now possible! | Xbox one

A new Xbox update has just been rolled out for members of the Xbox Insider program. It relates to Alpha Skip-Ahead rank members and brings a long-requested novelty.

Update Details

If you are part of the program and you are eligible, please be aware that the update becomes mandatory from today at noon.

Settings – Accessibility

A first round of colorblind filter tests has been launched for users on Xbox Series X | S consoles. This feature arrives with the goal of allowing people who are color blind or who are impaired in color vision to enjoy more of current games as well as older titles that were previously inaccessible to them.

While some games implement similar filters individually, this new feature applies globally to everything on Xbox Series X | S, including all games, movies, apps, menus, and more. It also supports several forms of color blindness and the filters can be adjusted to your preferences without affecting performance, screenshots or game clips. So that’s great news for those affected!





Settings – Audio

Many of you claimed this function and here it is! New, streamlined audio settings are now available with new features such as “Mute TV speakers when headphones are connected” and a new “Audio tests and details” page. This new page is similar to what we find for video and presents the compatibility of your devices with the different audio formats and parameters such as Dolby Digital Surround or Dolby Atmos.

As usual, keep in mind that these updates reserved for Xbox Insiders members may contain bugs and errors, especially in the translated texts.