Xbox: Microsoft “has certainly not finished” to buy studios, the firm expresses itself on its policy

Microsoft has taken on new guidelines for the years to come and it’s no secret that buying studios and strengthening Xbox Game Pass are very clearly the leading figures… and this policy should apply one more time. good time.

Microsoft is a giant with a decidedly insatiable appetite: after having acquired Bethesda, Ninja Theory or even Playground Games, the Redmond firm has therefore confirmed, once again, its wish to buy companies. Phil Spencer, the boss of the entire Xbox branch, held an interview with the Wall Street Journal and his words are clear and precise: studio absorptions will persist.

We are therefore always looking for people and teams who could match our strategy.. We are certainly not finished. There is no quota. There is no timetable where I have to acquire studios by a certain date. If we find a studio that works for us, we share what we’re trying to do and what they’re trying to do, and if we feel like we can improve together, then it works.

In other words, Microsoft’s upper echelons have therefore given Phil Spencer carte blanche to consolidate Xbox, even if it takes time and costs… a lot of money.





“It’s not the destination that matters, it’s the journey”

Still in the columns of the Wall Street Journal, Phil Spencer continues his speech: the media is obviously a great showcase for exposing his ideas and, above all, make flagship calls to anyone who might be interested in a potential buyout.

We provide some financial stability. It’s not just about the success of their next title. I want to give them greater creative capacity and longer lead times to do their best job. That’s my goal. We firmly believe in the power of content.

With a certain entrepreneurial poetry, the businessman even admitted that what mattered, “It was not the destination, but the journey”. “We’re going to take this journey for years with these developers and make them become the best version of themselves”. Pretty words that may reach their target.