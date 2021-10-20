Xbox Series: the mini-fridge already out of stock, prices are soaring on the net

The Xbox refrigerator is no longer a myth but now a reality: a miniaturized version is notably marketed in France… and it is absolute success. This results in some subtle price increases.

If the United States is indeed entitled to an enormous refrigerator in the shape of an Xbox Series X, in France, we receive a mini-bar version whose success remains no less impressive. Sold for € 99.99, the object sold like hot cakes on Micromania, where the out of stock was imposed in the blink of an eye: it no more was needed for some speculators to appear.

The Xbox mini-fridge cost more than 1000 euros!

Scalpers, as they are called, have only one purpose: acquire hard-to-find items in the market to resell them for gold. The phenomenon was notably heard (and it is still the case today) with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, of course, which are still in short supply even a year after their release. The music is therefore repeated for the Xbox mini-fridge with resale prices… mind-blowing.

So one can find on eBay, for example, the famous mini-bar at 280 € (an auction in this case, so the price should go up soon over the interested), another at € 250, another… at € 1,337 for immediate purchase! And again, these are goods that have not even been received by their owner, only the pre-order having been validated. Astronomical sums which are obviously talking about them and not necessarily for the good.





The video game industry seems more favorable than ever to this kind of practice, even when it concerns goodies in household appliances. Would you be willing to spend that much on such a tool, even being a Microsoft fan?