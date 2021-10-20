Xiaomi reveals their presentation date

We are not idle at Xiaomi. The Chinese firm has announced the presentation of the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro smartphones as well as the Redmi Watch 2 connected watch for October 28.

Not a month goes by without his Xiaomi presentation. The very active Chinese brand has scheduled the next one for October 28 and it will concern Xiaomi Redmi products, as it announced on its Weibo account, a few days after some executives hinted at it.

On the program of this conference intended for the Chinese public initially, smartphones and a connected watch. The products announced should land here with a few weeks delay, as is often the case with Xiaomi.

The Redmi catch up with the Xiaomi

As for Xiaomi smartphones, the brand has been offering phones with the number 11 in the name for some time, between the various variations of the Mi 11 and then the 11 T.

On the other hand, Redmi, with the launch in September of the very accessible Redmi 10, seemed set to extend the variations around the range. And yet, the Redmi are officially preparing to pass the 11th milestone. On October 28, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro will be presented, the Asian firm has already said.

Rectangular design

Like the Oppo Reno 6, Redmi seems to be moving towards a design with flat edges, which draws its inspiration directly from the iPhone 13. Note also the presence of a 3.5 mm jack.





Rumors have it that the Redmi Note 11 offers 5G connectivity, a 120 Hz LCD screen, 33 W charging, 5000 mAh battery, Soc MediaTek Dimensity 810, a 50 megapixel rear camera and a 13 megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro for its part, would switch to an OLED panel, still at 120 Hz, with a 108 megapixel sensor on the back and 16 megapixels on the front. The SoC would be a little more powerful, since it would be a Dimensity 920. The load would reach 67 W and stereo speakers would also be present.

A new Redmi watch

In addition to announcing these two smartphones, the Chinese firm will unveil a new connected watch: the Redmi Watch 2. For the time being, we know absolutely nothing about this model.

All we know is that its first version, the Redmi Watch, never reached us. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite strongly resembles it with the addition of storage space. Perhaps the Chinese giant will follow the same path.