Your Lego constructions come to life with this new Raspberry Pi kit!

With its new Build HAT, Raspberry Pi offers you to give life to your robots, vehicles, and other devices made from colored LEGO bricks.

Lego are hands down one of the most iconic toys around. For decades, these little colored bricks have been tickling the creative instincts of young and old. There is something for everyone, from superb still lifes to surprisingly complex mechanisms with the Technic range.

These latter categories in particular have experienced a small revolution in recent years. Thanks to the miniaturization of computing and the democratization of consumer programming, certain models can now come to life without too much effort… and this is where Raspberry Pi comes in.

This brand offers adorable ARM microcomputers equipped with a GPIO pin to interact with other electronic components. They quickly became the darlings of the open source world, and today we find them at the base of a multitude of projects, from the most serious to the most wacky. The association between Lego and Raspberry Pi therefore strongly resembles the perfect marriage. Obviously, it’s been years since older children have combined them to build superb automatons.

Creativity squared

And they will be absolutely delighted to learn that Raspberry Pi has just released a new expansion specially designed to work with Lego! Just install the new Build HAT on your device’s GPIO pin, and you’re done; you can now control any component with an LPF2 jack. This includes the excellent Lego SPIKE educational kits, but also the fabulous Mindstorms robotic kits.

Like the controller delivered with the SPIKE kits, this extension comes with its own library in Python. But in the worthy tradition of the Raspberry, choosing this option can multiply your possibilities.





This set of simple instructions is an excellent basis for programming your robot quickly, or for learning to write more complex Python programs. In addition, since it is a real small on-board computer, it will be possible to connect peripherals such as a keyboard, a camera, or even a screen. And of course, it will still be possible to use the other GPIO ports for… anything that you can think of.

Only limitation: it will be necessary to equip yourself with a more powerful power supply than for a solitary Raspberry Pi (8V minimum, against 5V in normal times). The Verge specifies that Lego will sell a 48W power supply specially designed for this use.

This is obviously not a product that will suit everyone. On the other hand, in a household with geek tendencies, it could be a fantastic creative activity, as fun as it is stimulating and educational. Enough to have a good time imagining, planning, building, programming… and why not arouse a vocation as an engineer in a particularly receptive child, who knows?