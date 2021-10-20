Zemmour has fun pointing a gun at journalists, Schiappa is indignant

The weapon in play, the eye in the viewfinder, Eric Zemmour had fun aiming at journalists, gathered around him, during his visit of the Milipol show, Wednesday

The far-right polemicist and putative candidate for 2022, Eric Zemmour, who wants to remove the powers of the media, had fun on Wednesday targeting journalists with a sniper rifle during the visit of the Milipol fair, sparking the indignation of Minister Marlène Schiappa.

“It’s horrifying. Especially after he said he seriously wanted to ‘reduce the power of the media’. In a democracy, press freedom is no joke and should never be threatened, ”reacted the Minister for Citizenship.

She was commenting on a video where we see Eric Zemmour trying a sniper weapon, which is the 3e generation of the model used by the Raid, then say to the journalists “No more laughing, eh, push yourself, step back!” », Before aiming them and putting the gun back on the stand, laughing.

The national police specified that the scene had taken place on the stand of the manufacturer and not on one of those of the police force, where the visitors cannot in any case handle a weapon and even less point it at someone.





“A grotesque controversy”

“There was no political message, no threat,” Zemmour reacted to the press. “Marlène Schiappa is a fool, that’s what I tell her. It is grotesque and ridiculous. She is trying to ride a grotesque controversy, ”he added.

“We have checks and balances that have become power, that is to say justice, the media, minorities. We must remove power from these counter-powers, ”said the polemicist during a conference on Saturday in Béziers.

At the Milipol fair, which is held in Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis), Mr. Zemmour was notably accompanied by General Bertrand de la Chesnais, former head of the list supported by the RN in the municipal elections of 2020 in Carpentras (Vaucluse).

The polemicist judged “interesting to see how we can protect our country” against “asymmetrical wars, between a group that we call a terrorist, me that I call a jihadist, and an army or a police”.