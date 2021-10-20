Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan): “We must remain confident” for the rest of the Champions League

We need to progress and learn from these matches. For many of the team’s players, this is the first time in the Champions League. You have to grow in confidence and experience. But this is no excuse. We are Milan and we have to take points including in the Champions League, not just in the Championship. But it’s not the end of the world because we lost tonight. There are still a lot of matches. In the Champions League, there are three games left, we must remain confident. In my role, I prefer to be more on the field than off, but little by little, I arrive. “