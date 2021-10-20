Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan): “We must remain confident” for the rest of the Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan striker, after the defeat (0-1) against FC Porto, on Sky Sport): ” How are you ? Well, well … Today I played longer than the previous match (after inflammation of the Achilles tendon). That’s what I miss: playing time in matches, that’s how the rhythm, the feeling comes back. Of the three matches we’ve played in the Champions League, today’s one was the worst. But even when we played well, we got zero points.
“We are Milan and we have to take points”
We need to progress and learn from these matches. For many of the team’s players, this is the first time in the Champions League. You have to grow in confidence and experience. But this is no excuse. We are Milan and we have to take points including in the Champions League, not just in the Championship. But it’s not the end of the world because we lost tonight. There are still a lot of matches. In the Champions League, there are three games left, we must remain confident. In my role, I prefer to be more on the field than off, but little by little, I arrive. “
Rafael Leao (AC Milan striker, defeated by FC Porto (1-0) in the Champions League, at the microphone of the Portuguese channel Eleven Sports): “It was a final for us. Porto were clearly superior throughout the game and deserved their victory. We failed to impose our game and Porto put in the necessary ingredients to be victorious. Now we will have to go to Madrid (face Atlético) thinking we can win there. “