1 out of 3 TGV canceled on Saturday and Sunday on the Atlantic axis due to a strike movement

SNCF management foresees major disruptions on the TGV Atlantique line for the first weekend of the All Saints holidays.

Only 2 TGV out of 3 will run on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 October on the Atlantic axis. SNCF announced in a press release, Thursday, October 21, that traffic on the TGV Atlantique line will be severely disrupted for this first weekend of the All Saints holidays, due to a strike call launched by three unions. On Friday, one in 10 trains will be canceled on this axis.

The notice of a joint strike by CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots will affect the movement of TGV Inoui and Ouigo on the TGV Atlantique axis, SNCF said. Negotiations on remuneration and working conditions “could not find a favorable outcome at this stage”, specifies the management of the railway company.





“As a result, the transport offer will be reduced this weekend on the TGV Inoui and Ouigo from and to Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie”, explains the management of the SNCF. Travelers will be able to “to be reimbursed or exchanged” their ticket “for another date and this free of charge”.