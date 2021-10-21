1 TGV Atlantique out of 3 canceled on Saturday and Sunday, 1 in 10 on Friday

SNCF management has just announced TGV cancellations for this weekend towards the Atlantic coast.

An SNCF strike will lead to the cancellation of TGV this weekend at the start of the school holidays. According to SNCF management, 1 TGV Atlantique out of 3 is canceled on Saturday and Sunday, 1 in 10 on Friday.

As a result, 9 out of 10 trains will run on Friday 22 October and 2 out of 3 trains will be operated on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 October.

This call to strike was launched by the trade union organizations CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots on the TGV Atlantique axis and concerns complaints relating to the working conditions and remuneration of staff.

SNCF management specifies that social negotiations have been underway “for several days” and that “they have not been able to find a favorable outcome at this stage”.

Refund free of charge

The company specifies that the customers concerned will be contacted and will be able “to be reimbursed or to exchange their ticket for another date and this free of charge”.





She invites travelers who do not yet have tickets to postpone their trip.

In a common leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions explain that “for weeks”, they “have not ceased to challenge management on the growing discontent” of train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis . These organizations denounce “the disorganization of this establishment” and the “notoriously degraded working days, resulting in particular from the calamitous management of the crisis on the business side”.

The working days are “always longer”, while “living and working conditions are deteriorating day by day”, with “a fall in average remuneration”, denounce the unions, who also protest against “the decline of the workforce “, which leads to” refusals of leave “. “The cup is full”, they protest, claiming “the maintenance of the number of lines”.