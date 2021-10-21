13 departments placed in orange vigilance, including those of Ile-de-France

Paris and its small crown are added to Ardennes, Aisne, Marne and Meuse which have been placed under surveillance since 4 am this morning. The Oise had already been on orange vigilance since Wednesday evening.

Météo France has placed 17 departments in orange vigilance for strong winds, Thursday October 21, including 8 new departments from 5 a.m. These are Paris and its inner suburbs (i.e. Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine and Val-de-Marne), Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Essonne and Val -d’Oise.

Vigilance has been lifted for Côtes-d’Armor, Manche, Finistère and Morbihan. As well as in thee Calvados, Eure, Seine-Maritime and the Somme from Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. The Aurora depression is moving towards the east, towards the south Picardy and the Paris region. It was located north of the Flemish coast at 4 o’clock.

The strongest winds concern Upper Normandy, after having swept through Cotentin and Calvados. Météo-France has noted during the last 3 hours peak winds reaching, in Seine-Maritime, 175 km / h in Fécamp, 150 km / h in Cap de la Hève (near Le Havre) and 122 km / h in Rouen. The wind reached 143 km / h in Granville, in the Manche, and up to 106 km / h in Caen, in Calvados. In Roissy, in the Val d’Oise, a peak of 107 km / h was recorded.