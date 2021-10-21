23 interventions for firefighters and 146 homes without electricity

Storm Aurore swept through Charente-Maritime overnight from Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October without causing great damage. 146 homes are still without electricity

Charente-Maritime had been placed in yellow vigilance. The Aurora storm blew well on the Charente coast during the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 September. If some trees did not withstand the gusts of 100 to 120 km / h, the firefighters intervened only 23 times in the department, in particular in La Rochelle, Ardillères, Ferrières, Royan and its agglomeration, Gémozac, Rochefort, Saintes and Saint-Jean-d’Angély.

#TempeteAurora : 250,000 customers without electricity, spread over the northern half of France, including 80,000 in Normandy.

All our teams are mobilized to resolve incidents related to the Aurora storm

– Enedis (@enedis) October 21, 2021

At the peak of the Aurora storm, 7,500 homes were deprived of electricity in Poitou-Charentes. 146 were still this Thursday morning October 21 in Charente-Maritime. The storm hit Brittany, Normandy and Île de France more severely, where 250,000 homes are without electricity. This Thursday morning, 13 departments in western France were still on yellow alert.