25 years ago, a monster demonstration called for reforms

The Belgian authorities are commemorating the 25th anniversary of the “White March” on Wednesday, which brought together more than 300,000 people in Brussels.

The discovery of the pedophile crimes of Marc Dutroux 25 years ago was an “electric shock” for Belgium, demonstrating the urgency of reforming failing investigative services, under the pressure of a historic demonstration on October 20, 1996. Les authorities commemorate Wednesday the 25th anniversary of the “White March” which had brought together more than 300,000 people in Brussels, in an impressive silent procession where balloons and white flowers replaced slogans and banners. A ceremony is scheduled for midday around Queen Mathilde and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, at the Royal Park, in Brussels, where a statue dedicated to the victims of Dutroux and all the missing children was erected in 1997. The queen must place a white rose there, which has remained a symbol in this resounding drama.

Sentenced in 2004 to life imprisonment, Marc Dutroux, who will be 65 in November, was found guilty of kidnapping, kidnapping and raping six girls and young women in 1995 and 1996. Only two of them survived, found walled up in one of the houses of the repeat offender after his confession on August 15, 1996, two days after his arrest. In the following days, the emotion continues to grow with the successive discoveries of the lifeless bodies of Julie, Mélissa, An and Eefje, the criminal record of their executioner and the lack of supervision he took advantage of after a first heavy conviction for sex crimes against young girls. Sentenced in 1989 to 13 and a half years in prison, he benefited from early release in 1992.





“The case revealed a total lack of efficiency of the investigation services, it was an earthquake for the judicial world”remembers Patricia van der Smissen, who defends the parents of Mélissa Russo, found dead of hunger after a 14-month confinement. She was 8 years old. During these long months of absence, the parents of the disappeared moved heaven and earth to find them, but felt “Completely alone”, suggesting avenues of research that have been ignored, continues the lawyer. This feeling of contempt generated a movement of solidarity which led to the gigantic mobilization of October 20, mixing Flemings and French speakers. Brussels had never seen such an event since the end of the Second World War.

Multiple changes

The very evening of the March, Prime Minister Jean-Luc Dehaene (1992-99) promises to create in Belgium, on the American model, an organization specially dedicated to missing children. The promise will be kept. The Child Focus association was created in 1998 to facilitate the exchange of information between parents, the police and the courts in the event of the disappearance of a minor. “I am convinced that the demonstration really pushed the politicians to take their responsibilities and to give an answer”, says Heidi De Pauw, Director of Child Focus. The work of the organization (distribution of portraits, prevention in schools) is based on a network of 500 volunteers inherited from the “white committees” which supported the parents of the victims of Marc Dutroux.

In terms of reforms, the affair cost the Belgian gendarmerie its existence, denounced at the time as “A state within a state” for not having transmitted to justice what she knew about the criminal from Charleroi. It disappeared definitively in 2001 in favor of a police force reduced to two entities, local and federal, likely to support each other in the investigations. Justice more attentive to victims – who can demand investigative acts -, more transparent – each prosecutor’s office has a spokesperson – greater listening to children: the changes of the post-Dutroux era are numerous . “This affair was the starting point for generally positive reforms”, summarizes the constitutionalist Marc Uyttendaele, also citing the law of 1998 which withdraws from political power the decisions of conditional release.