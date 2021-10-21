5 minutes to understand the race for “hypervelocity” missiles

The Financial Times says it, in its edition of last Saturday: China launched in August a hypersonic missile with nuclear capacity which circled the Earth in low orbit before descending towards its target … which it would have. failure. An essay also strongly denied by the Beijing regime. But the news has revived the debate on the “hypervelocity” arms race, a futuristic technology that all states are snapping up for strategic reasons.

What are we talking about ?

Ballistic missiles – whose trajectory is therefore essentially determined by gravity and launch speed – and hypersonic missiles – which exceed the sound barrier – of a new kind: they are capable of moving in the lower layers of the atmosphere to escape radar detections and maneuver. A real novelty. “We are indeed talking about hypersonic gliders which bounce off the atmosphere. The difference is that we cannot predict their trajectory, and that they are capable of being maneuvered to outsmart the most recent anti-missile defenses ”confirms Emmanuelle Maître, weapons specialist at the foundation for the strategic research. “Concretely for the Russians, for example, it would allow them to avoid American anti-ballistic missile systems,” explains this specialist.

With this type of weapon, the time for intercontinental strikes would be shortened. At present, it would take about 30 minutes before the impact of such an attack. We would fall only ten minutes away with a hypervelocity missile.

Who are the actors?

“Hypervelocity” is the Kremlin’s new hobbyhorse. Russia also seems to be one step ahead of its competitors. The first new generation “Avangard” hypersonic missiles, reputed to be “invincible”, capable of reaching a speed of Mach 27 and changing course and altitude, were put into service with the Russian army in December 2019 In addition, on October 4, the Russian fleet announced that it had tested for the first time a hypersonic Zircon missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine. A weapon model that also wants to be “stealthy”. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, this shot “is a success”.





Ditto for Pyongyang, even if you should always be wary of the announcements of the North Korean regime in matters of Defense. In any case, the Kim-Jong-Un regime also announced that it had successfully tested a hypersonic glider missile at the end of September.

For their part, the United States are simultaneously leading several projects with cryptic code names: C-HGB, ARRW, etc. On September 27, Darpa, the US Army’s research agency, announced that it had successfully completed a test flight of its HAWC system, acronym for Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept. The said missile could be dropped from an aircraft, then its ramjet was triggered, propelling the machine to more than Mach 5, detailed the agency. For now, France considers that this could be an option for its nuclear strike force in the long term.

Why such a race?

In the East, the priority is to have a dissuasive attack system against the United States. “The Chinese and the Russians are obsessed with the idea that the Americans manage to completely counter their own ballistic systems”, analyzes Emmanuelle Maître. “The United States has not yet proved its effectiveness in this direction, but for the Kremlin and Beijing that would be the end of their method of deterrence,” she adds. North Korea, in need of existence on the international scene also seems to be on the same line, liking nothing less than running a cold sweat down the back of the tenant of the White House.

On the American side, these are programs that have been developed for 30 years, and whose applications are more concrete. “The objective is to use these vectors and their speed with conventional weapons, which can go very far and are very precise. The original idea was to fight against an enemy in a theater of operations, but in recent years the fight against terrorism has also been considered ”, further decrypts our weapons specialist.

In each of the camps, there is also a political calculation. “On the American side, we say all the time We are late”, ironically Emmanuelle Maître, because it allows the Pentagon to go and win budget extensions. In Moscow, this arms race is also an opportunity for Vladimir Poutine “to reaffirm the status of dominant nation” of Russia vis-à-vis the population.

What possible consequences?