    75% of French people feel that their purchasing power has deteriorated over the past year, according to a survey

    However, the perception of a deterioration in purchasing power since last year has not reached the levels of 2018.

    While energy and food prices have increased dramatically for several months, 75% of French people feel that their purchasing power has deteriorated since 2020, according to a survey * The Voice of the Odoxa Territories – Groupama for France Bleu published Thursday, October 21. For 90% of respondents, purchasing power is a major concern.

    Unsurprisingly, it is the fuel expenses (44%) that the French find the most difficult to bear while one in two respondents uses their vehicle almost every day. These expenses are closely followed by gas, taxes and fuel.

    Faced with rising energy prices, almost everyone is looking to save money. This can mean reducing the consumption of heating or hot water (66%) but also fewer outings and leisure activities (58%).


    However, the Odoxa institute qualifies these results: the perception of a deterioration in purchasing power since last year, if it is very high, does not however reach the levels of 2018, the year of the “yellow vests” movement. (86%) or 2019 (83%).

    * Survey carried out in the field from October 5 to 11, 2021 with a sample of 3,010 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over. The margin of error is 1.4 points.


