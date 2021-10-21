A charter of good gynecological practices established to “restore a climate of trust between patients and gynecologists”

“Our goal is to restore a climate of trust between patients and gynecologists or obstetricians”, declared this Thursday, October 21 on franceinfo the doctor Joëlle Belaisch-Allart, president of the National College of the French gynecologists and obstetricians and head of the service of gynecology-obstetrics at the hospital of Saint-Cloud, after the publication of a charter of good gynecological practices.

The text, which will be displayed in the waiting rooms, advocates the “benevolence and mutual respect”. This initiative is launched when complaints for rape filed against the head of the endometriosis center at Tenon hospital in Paris, Professor Emile Daraï, have revived mistrust of this profession.

“We must reassure the women and also our colleagues who are very touched and who already respect these unwritten recommendations, estimates Joëlle Belaisch-Allart. We thought it was time to write them. “ One of these is obtaining oral consent from the patient before examining her.





“There was a demand from women” for this charter and “Also from our colleagues who were upset by the attacks. We had to write this charter and put it in our waiting rooms so that things become clearer for everyone”, explained Dr Joëlle Belaisch-Allart. “We must reassure, that was our goal because it is a medical examination, but the particularity is that we touch the privacy of the patients. We cannot say that it is the same thing as a cardio exam. “