a comfortable and relatively sober gaming chair

We tested the Razer Enki, the new gaming chair from the famous props with the serpentine logo.

In recent years, a strange fashion has come to replace our traditional office chairs with bucket gaming seats taking up automotive codes to conform to the shape of the back and offer lumbar support to those who spend many hours in front of their keyboard. The first representatives of this phenomenon were not necessarily in the best taste, with garish colors and shapes often exaggerated to the extreme.

Razer, the famous gaming props maker, could not miss the turning point and therefore rushed into this market at the end of 2020 with a first model (the Iskur), before returning in October 2021 with the Razer Enki. We tested this gaming chair for about a month, here is our full review.

This test was carried out with a Razer Enki offered to the editorial staff by the brand.

Razer Enki Spec Sheet

Seat width 54 cm Shoulder arch 110 ° Coating material Synthetic leather Armrests 4D Max tilt 152 °

A very simple assembly

The first step in receiving a chair is assembly. And depending on the brands, it’s not always the same thing. Razer nevertheless has a habit of taking care of its products in all aspects, including presentation and packaging, and the Enki is no exception to this rule.

In the box of the chair, you will therefore find two gloves to avoid pinching yourself or getting dirty when mounting it and an Allen wrench with handle that can be held in your full hand. Just in the quality of accessories, we feel that Razer does not skimp on quality. On the less expensive models, we generally have a single glove and an Alen wrench in Z or at a right angle, which is less practical. Finally, you will find a large one-page assembly instructions, easy to understand and no need to turn pages at each step.

As for the assembly itself, it is not very complicated. In 30 minutes watch in hand and just a few steps, I managed to assemble it on my own without the slightest problem. It will be even easier for two if you have someone to lend a hand, as advised in the assembly manual. Note that the casters are not complicated to fit together and that it is not necessary to force like a mule on steroids to fix them to the base of the chair as is sometimes the case.

Very good build quality

On this kind of product costing several hundred euros, the build quality is important and the Razer Enki is rather satisfactory on this point. The main materials are as often plastic and imitation leather for the seat and back, and metal for the base of the chair. Everything is well assembled and, apart from the moving parts which inevitably have a little play, the joints of each part are perfectly fixed.

After several weeks of use by several different people, and therefore many changes of settings, all the mechanisms are still perfectly oiled (as long as it lasts) and it does not squeak with daily use, even being rather agitated on the chair. In our case, however, there is a squeak on the left side when the backrest is tilted, coming from the chassis rubbing against the leather of the backrest. A noise possibly coming from a too muscular tightening of the parts between them during our assembly.

On the back, the topstitching is of good quality, without any thread that sticks out, and perfectly aligned all along the outline. There is also a discreet “Razer” logo embroidered on the right shoulder, adding a refined touch to the whole and the symbol to the right snakes in plastic relief on the headrest. I admit that I did not appreciate the sensation of this cold material on my bald head, but fortunately a cushion comes with this model to cover it. Note that the position of the cushion in question is not adjustable, which could be inconvenient depending on your size.





The multi-layered synthetic leather is split into two different textures – more comfortable in the center and denser on the sides for better support and durability – and the knuckles feel solid. It will be necessary to see in the long term if they hold well in place. Unfortunately, these knuckles are a bit deep and end up becoming real dust huts.

Overall, Razer has therefore done a neat job here with its Enki, which exudes solidity. At its price, we expected no less. But we can also note that the Razer Enki is relatively discreet. If we omit its fluorescent green accents, it remains slightly more compact than many of the references on the market and with a less pronounced “bucket” aspect.

A comfortable gaming chair

This quality of manufacture is at the service of the comfort of the one who will come to rest his noble posterior on this Razer Enki. Comfort is ensured by foam of hardness 60 on the Shore scale for the seat and 70 for the back support. For comparison, a hardness of 70 corresponds to a shoe (outer) sole. Yes, it’s hard, but it allows you to have good back support. This is all the more important as the lumbar support of the Razer Enki is integrated and therefore not adjustable. It is better than the small cushion of many manufacturers, but less well the models with adjustable support.

That’s where the question of taste comes in. Let’s be honest: the Razer Enki is stiff. Not uncomfortable, but stiff. Her role is to keep you in a good, upright posture and she does her job perfectly, but this is clearly not appreciated by everyone. Some prefer more padded chairs, like several members of the editorial staff who have tried this seat … In my case I will tend to favor rather hard seats, like this Enki.

The seat is comfortable and well shaped, promoting good weight distribution. After several hours in front of your screen, you will normally not feel pain under your tailbone. Whatever your position. Because with its 54 cm wide at the level of the seat, you can even sit cross-legged while remaining comfortably installed.

Beware of summer all the same. With a faux leather upholstery, the Razer Enki will keep you much warmer than a seat that has opted for fabric or mesh, much more breathable materials. If you don’t like the feel of the T-shirt stuck to your skin, you may need to revise your choice.

This aspect, which is both soft and rigid, is also found on the armrests. If they are less flexible than on other models of the kind, they are still well padded and much more pleasant than the raw plastic of the entry-level models.

The build quality is felt even in the castors, strong and thick plastic, offering a very good grip on the floor and a quiet glide on parquet. The downside is that on a soft floor such as a rug or the carpet of our open space, it will be necessary to forget the wheelchair races and give a good impulse of the foot to move you.

Lots of settings, but not all

One of the main strengths of gaming chairs is the large number of possible settings. The purists particularly appreciate the inclination of the backrest in order to be able to lie down … which I personally never understood the interest. Still, the Razer Enki can tilt 152 °. That’s less than the 165 or 180 ° of some, but better than the 139 ° of the Razer Iskur, the manufacturer’s first chair. Note that the rocking is done only at the level of the backrest, unlike some models of chairs that also adjust the seat. We still have a small synchronous swing to adapt to everyday movements and a lever (under the seat on the left) allows this rocker to be released to tilt the entire seat backwards as desired while keeping the seat glued to the back, or on the contrary to fix the tilt.

The seat is located at a minimum of 46 cm from the ground and a maximum of 57 cm. A height which should therefore rather suit people from 1.70 to 1.90 m. Outside of this range, your position may be uncomfortable.

Regarding the armrests, we are dealing with 4D models. Understand by this that they are adjusted in height, forward or back, sideways or pivot. We are not doing better now and the notches are small enough to allow a precise adjustment.

Too bad, on the other hand, that the hardness of the lumbar support cannot be adjusted, as well as the headrest which is a fixed cushion in memory foam. For the sake of our cervicals, we would like to have more space to move our head back. It remains comfortable, although it sometimes presses on the shoulders (for someone measuring 1.75 m).

Razer Enki price and release date

The Razer Enki is available today (October 21, 2021) at 449 euros on the brand’s website. An Enki X version is also available at 329 euros. This only has 2D armrests, does not have a foam head cushion and does not “tilt”.