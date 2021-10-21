a different vaccine for the booster dose seems more effective, according to the EMA

The administration of a booster dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 different from that received during the first injections could elicit a stronger immune response than a booster with the same vaccine, the European regulator said Thursday, October 21 .

The Hague-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was studying data to decide whether it would align with a decision by the US Medicines Agency (FDA) which cleared the injection on Wednesday. a different vaccine for the booster dose than that used for the first doses.

The choice to the States

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are currently authorized in the European Union. The EMA has approved the principle of a third dose of Pfizer / BioNTech for those over 18, giving states a more precise choice of eligible populations.

“We are seeing some promising results in studies that confirm that this approach elicits a stronger immune response with some vaccine combinations than when the same vaccine is used for an additional injection.», Declared at a press conference Marco Cavaleri, in charge of the vaccine strategy at the EMA. Several countries have approved a booster dose to boost the immunity of those vaccinated, which appears to wane after several months, despite usually using the same type of vaccine.





A study released in the United States last week showed that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which like AstraZeneca uses classic viral vector technology, appeared to be better protected by a booster dose of a messenger RNA vaccine. like Pfizer or Moderna. The messenger RNA vaccines administered as a booster dose “seem to work much better“To stimulate the immune system”and are able to elicit a really strong immune response”Cavaleri said.

The EMA is also due to decide on October 25 whether to approve boosters with the Moderna vaccine, he added. A study released Thursday by the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance indicated that a third dose of their vaccine is 95.6% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease.

The EMA expects to decide within the next two months whether to approve the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, after the two laboratories submitted their data to it last week. The agency is also due to review an oral anti-Covid drug produced by the US pharmaceutical company Merck next week, Cavaleri said.