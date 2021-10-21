More

    a different vaccine for the booster dose would be more effective, according to the EMA

    According to the European regulator, the immune response could be stronger during the booster dose with a vaccine different from the first injections

    The administration of a booster dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 different from that received during the first injections could elicit a stronger immune response than a booster with the same vaccine, said the European regulator on Thursday.

    The Hague-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was studying data to decide whether it would align with a decision by the US Medicines Agency (FDA) which cleared the injection on Wednesday. a different vaccine for the booster dose than that used for the first doses.

    Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are currently authorized in the European Union. The EMA has approved the principle of a third dose of Pfizer / BioNTech for those over 18, leaving the States with a more precise choice of eligible populations.


    “Promising results”

    “We are seeing some promising results in studies which confirm that this approach elicits, with certain combinations of vaccines, a stronger immune response than when the same vaccine is used for an additional injection,” Marco said at a press conference. Cavaleri, responsible for vaccine strategy at the EMA.

    Several countries have approved a booster dose to boost the immunity of those vaccinated, which appears to wane after several months, despite usually using the same type of vaccine.

    A study released in the United States last week showed that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which like AstraZeneca uses classic viral vector technology, appeared to be better protected by a booster dose of a messenger RNA vaccine. like Pfizer or Moderna.

    Booster-dose messenger RNA vaccines “seem to work a lot better” in boosting the immune system “and are able to elicit a really strong immune response,” Cavaleri said.


