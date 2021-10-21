A fixed gaming PC “offered” for the purchase of a Radeon RX 6700XT

You know, the shortage of components is wreaking havoc on the tech market. The very good Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card is currently sold for around 900, even 1000 euros. When a fixed gaming PC containing this famous Radeon RX 6700XT is sold for 1299 €, it’s as if the rest of the components cost you next to nothing!

The Grosbill Rebota gaming PC: very good features for € 1,299

Housing M.RED Death Storm RGB Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 MPK Motherboard MSI B450M-A PRO MAX RAM Crucial CT2K8G4DFRA266 (2x8GB DDR4 2666 PC21300) SSD Crucial 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD Graphic card XFX SPEEDSTER QICK 319 RX 6700XT Food 700 Watts 80+ Bronze

If all of these names seem obscure to you, don’t panic: we describe each of the important components a little below. For now, remember one thing: given what’s under the hood and the current market situation, if you wanted to assemble the exact same machine yourself, it would be much more expensive. The case is therefore quite beautiful.

Buy the Rebota Gaming PC at GrosBill for € 1299

More information on the Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card and other PC components

Let’s start with the big thing: the graphics card. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, maybe the magic words “Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070“Speaks to you more. In fact, these two very good graphics cards are quite comparable in their performance. The various independent tests carried out on the two products even place the RX 6700XT above the RTX 3070 in just about all areas. except ray-tracing. To play in Full HD, even in QHD, everything will be more than fine.





Your data will therefore be stored in an NVMe SSD from the very reliable Crucial brand. If its 500 GB turns out to be a bit tight for you, it is quite simple to add another 500 (just as it is possible to increase the RAM if 16 GB is not enough for you). Remember that NVMe SSDs are the fastest storage technology on the market. What greatly reduce the loading times of your games like Windows.

Speaking of Windows, we will note that the PC is sold without operating system. It’s fairly easy to get one for little, but the information is important.

There remains one last important component: the CPU, or processor if you prefer. Entirely optimized for gaming, the 5600X has 6 cores which can be upgraded to 12 thanks to SMT technology from AMD. This technology can boost performance in certain uses (especially video editing). Its base frequency is 3.7 GHz and it can go up to 4.6 GHz in Boost mode. Sold around 300 euros, just add its price to that of the graphics card and you will already arrive at the total price of the PC.

Buy the Rebota Gaming PC at GrosBill for € 1299