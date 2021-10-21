a giant drone to save dogs trapped by lava

It is impossible to reach them on foot as they are surrounded by lava broods, and helicopters cannot fly due to ash and gas from the volcano.

An unprecedented rescue operation was in preparation Wednesday to try to rescue with the help of a giant drone four dogs trapped for several weeks by the lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma.

These emaciated dogs, whose images have been widely circulated in recent days on the internet, are stranded in an area spared by lava but covered with ash, in the town of Todoque, evacuated shortly after the start of the eruption on September 19.

The animal aid association Leales.org, which alerted in early October to the presence of these isolated and hungry animals, has set up in recent days a drone refueling operation, in order to send water and food for the four canines.

Impossible to reach them on foot

She also approached the Spanish industrial drone operator Aerocameras to see if he could use one of its larger devices, normally used to transport goods, to bring the animals to safety.

According to Leales.org spokesperson Alejandro Molina, it is indeed impossible to reach them on foot because they are surrounded by the lava broods. Helicopters cannot be used either, as the ash and gases from the volcano could damage their rotors.





Under Spanish law, drones are not normally allowed to transport people or animals. But “this is the only possible way” to save them, Alejandro Molina assured AFP.

An Aerocameras team arrived on the island on Monday, after receiving the green light from the authorities to carry out the operation. She brought with her a 50 kilo drone equipped with a large rigid net. The idea of ​​rescuers is to place food in its center to attract dogs.

“There are all kinds of risks”

“We have no experience in transporting a live animal by drone, nor anyone else,” Aerocameras CEO Jaime Pereira told private television station Telecinco. According to him, the success of the mission will largely depend on the reaction of the canines to the drone.

“Some say dogs could break bones, have a heart attack … Of course there are all kinds of risks, but now we either take them out or in a few days or weeks they probably won’t exist. more, “he added.

According to Alejandro Molina, no date has yet been set for the rescue operation. A first test was nevertheless carried out on Wednesday, with a load of 15 kilos.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja caused no deaths but caused extensive damage. According to the authorities, the lava covered 763 hectares and destroyed 1,956 buildings, including hundreds of houses.