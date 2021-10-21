a high-end phone profile for a low price

Huawei’s Nova range welcomes two newcomers, the Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 8i. The first wants to coexist as a flagship alongside the Mate and P, all at a moderate price, the second wants to join forces on the mid-range segment.

Because that was not enough after the conferences of Apple, Google, DJI or even Samsung, Huawei held a press conference in Paris on Thursday, October 21 to present a whole range of new products. Among them, two connected watches and a speaker: the Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit Mini and the Huawei Sound Joy.

This meeting was also an opportunity to induct two new smartphones belonging to its Nova range: the Nova 9 and Nova 8i, which, let us remember, do not offer Google services due to the American embargo. Let’s start with the first one, labeled as a high-end phone at the most affordable price possible: 499 euros. At that price, here is the technical sheet reserved for it by the Chinese manufacturer.

Thin and light

The Nova 9 plays the card of lightness and refinement with its weight of 176 grams and its thickness of 7.77 mm. Its screen diagonal meets industry standards, namely 6.57 inches, all with curved edges that add that little touch of immersion when viewing content.

Its screen benefits from an FHD + definition of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Huawei doesn’t specify its display technology: OLED or LCD, although the first option is more likely if the phone is to be seen as a premium product. There is also talk of HDR 10 compatibility.

Fans of fluidity will appreciate the refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is however not adaptive. It’s a shame about the energy consumption.

Quadruple photo sensor

Regarding the photo, the Huawei Nova 9 opts for a quadruple sensor, the configuration of which is as follows:

50 megapixel main sensor (f / 1.9);

8 megapixel ultra wide-angle (f / 2.2);

Depth sensor (f / 2.4);

Macro sensor (f / 2.4).

This rear module is completed by a 32 megapixel front camera (f / 2.0) which should delight the aficionados selfie. Huawei also mentioned an XD Fusion engine, which is supposed to improve the details of the shots and generate an HDR mode for dynamics management.





For the ultra-wide-angle sensor, optical distortion correction is on the menu, as is selfie video stabilization overseen by artificial intelligence. This is what the company calls the Smart AIS.

The phone is based on the EMUI 12 software interface, which works on Android with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) such as Petal Search or the AppGallery. This system is inspired by Harmony OS and is therefore like a taste of its OS.

A processor below

On the processor side, the choice of a Series 7 Snapdragon is slightly blemish for a phone that wants to rub shoulders with the best. The Snapdragon 778G probably doesn’t have any big flaws, but it lags behind the Snapdragon 888s and other predecessors that deliver necessarily more power.

Huawei on the other hand put the package on the recharge: the SuperCharge of 66 W will allow to find 100% of battery in the space of 38 minutes, we promise. However, no information on the capacity of the battery has been communicated.

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6, the Huawei Nova 9 is available for pre-orders since Thursday, October 21 at 4 p.m., in an 8 + 128 GB configuration (Starry Blue color). Its official launch will take place on November 2.

Huawei Nova 8i, storming the mid-range

As explained above, the Huawei Nova 8i attacks the mid-range segment with its price of 349 euros. We are talking about a 6.67-inch flat panel, a 64-megapixel camera, a 4300 mAh battery, 66 W fast charging and EMUI 11.

The group was less talkative about it: just know that this model has been available for pre-orders since Thursday, October 21, in a 6 + 128 GB configuration (Moonlight Silver and Starry Black colors), for an official launch on November 2. All, we repeat, at a price of 349 euros.