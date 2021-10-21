a jewelry masterclass at the height of Milwaukee, and there’s even a QR code

As crazy as it sounds, NBA players fuck each other for a whole season to nab a ring. Good, for the symbol that it obviously evokes, but also for this small physical presence which gracefully weighs down the ring finger. This year again, the jeweler responsible for supplying the jewelry to the Bucks delivered a big masterclass.

Jason from Beverly Hills, and there’s no joke. The jeweler’s blaze may look like a bad program stuck on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on the Disney Channel, but the Bucks were apparently right to bet on his little crack hands. This is also the seventh ring that was entrusted to Jason to make, after those of the Lakers of 2009, the Lakers of 2010, the Warriors of 2015, the Warriors of 2017, the Raptors of 2018 and the Lakers of 2020. California franchises therefore, and the front office of Toronto which made a villain kiff by snubbing all Canadian companies. Hey, we just took a look at Jason’s website and a barely visible piercing costs as much as a good player under two-way contract. The question is therefore the following, was Axel Toupane worth less than his ring last night? One thing is certain, the jewelry house has racked its brains, seeking not to respect continuity, but to surprise with innovation. “We wanted to once again rewrite the rules of what a championship ring should be”, said Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills. Yeh, ” one more time “, the guy really has the melon that sticks to his blaze, but hey, words have flowed from the acts since the ring displays great novelties. Having become less and less practical to wear over the years – thanks to a bling-bling look as fun as it is voluminous – the champion’s ring redesigned by Jason has a push-button system that allows players to wear it as a pendant, as evidenced by the video below.

“The ring vividly tells the story of the Bucks and breathtakingly celebrates our 2021 NBA Championship. We thank Jason and his team for creating such a remarkable ring, which the Bucks will proudly wear and cherish forever. – Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks

What does the prez mean by “Tells the story of the Bucks in a vivid way” ? Hang on tight, the details are crazy. The ring has 360 diamonds on the top to represent the total wins since the owner bought the team (a bit centrist that). The 16 emerald-shaped diamonds on the left flank symbolize the 16 wins in the 2021 Playoffs, with another 16 emerald-shaped diamonds on the right side for the 16 division titles scratched in Bucks history. In total, there are approximately 4.14 carats of emerald for Milwaukee area code 414. The 50 round stones on the inner bezel represent 50 years since the last title, and that’s still a good big tackle disguised as a gemstone. Then there are two trophies on the inner rod in order to very logically represent the two franchise championships. The structure of the Fiserv Forum is also visible on the side of the ring, which surely wouldn’t have been the case if the Clippers had won the title. On the front of the ring, the Larry O’Brien is made of 65.3% pure gold in a nod to the winning percentage over the season. The Cartesian madness does not stop there, the 0.53 carat on the wording of “World Champions” – a term that attracts heated debate, potentially rightly so – on the ring represents the total number of years the Bucks have been in existence. That’s it, but the craziest in history, it is this QR code hidden on the top of the lower part of the ring, once clicked. An integrated health pass? A promo code of -15% at the Taco Bell of Highland avenue ? Palmashow’s YouTube channel? No, just a link to a video that traces the greatest moments of this 2020-21 season in Wisconsin.





He was very nice to study this little gem, full of secrets but above all endowed with a big innovation, that of being able to let your success hang over the pecs. We can only be in a hurry for Poku to proudly sport his 2024 champion ring as an earring, because progress apparently has no limits (what a phrase of beauf).