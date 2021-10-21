a long-awaited feature finally arrives

Instagram announced yesterday a number of new features which will be deployed this week, both on the Feed Instagram, but also on Reels, the competitor of TikTok. The social network seems to have also decided to make its website more useful, allowing users to publish finally Pictures and videos since Web browser of your computer.

finally on YOUR OFFICE

This feature has been in demand for a long time, and will be available to all users from Thursday October 21, according to the site TechCrunch. The company had already tested this feature this summer, but it was not widely available.

So it will be possible to share photos or videos (under a minute only) from your computer. On Mac for example, simply by clicking at the top right of the screen, on the “+” button, you can then choose your content, then your filters and your tags.





Most of the other additions mainly concern creators. These new features will allow users to collaborate with each other, raise funds, and make better use of music on Reels, among other things.

simplification of fundraising

Instagram will start soon test a new way to create fundraisers for nonprofits, with the introduction of a feature to launch fundraising directly from the creation button (the “+” button). When you tap this option, instead of selecting Post, Story, Reels, or Live, you will see an option to select a nonprofit organization and thereby add the fundraiser to your Feed.

Instagram has been supporting fundraising for some time, already adding support for non-profit fundraisers during live performances last year. But he hadn’t yet offered a way to create a fundraiser from a separate location, directly from your own profile.

This announcement then allows restore somehow the image of the social network, which had been debated following the recent disclosures by Frances Haugen regarding the negative impact it had on its young users, especially teenage girls.