a Lyon with two faces overthrows Sparta Prague

This Olympique Lyonnais is decidedly stunning. While it seemed to be leaving Sparta Prague with its first defeat of the season in the Europa League, or at best the draw, OL finally signed a third victory in a row (4-3), Thursday, October 21, for s ‘Offer only the first place in group A. Peter Bosz’s players showed two very distinct faces in order to win, despite a badly embarked situation.

Lyon was almost weighed down by its catastrophic start to the match. “It wasn’t us”, analyzed Bruno Guimaraes at the microphone of Canal + Sport after the meeting. A first goal conceded after 4 minutes, a second in the 18th by the same Lukas Haraslin, author of a double. Quite simply the first time since October 21, 2008, thirteen years to the day, that Lyon had not conceded two goals after 19 minutes in the European Cup.

Especially since these two goals were largely avoidable as the defense was worrying with feverishness and passivity. On the opening goal, left side Henrique, holder for the second time this season, Malo Gusto and Jason Denayer, who deflected the ball into his own goal, are all involved. The Belgian is also on the second goal by losing his duel before Boateng defends too far from Haraslin.

Peter Bosz could only see the gaping spaces left by his defense. The young Malo Gusto (18) also ended his difficult evening with an expulsion for two yellow cards (74th), leaving a last thrill to his partners who ended up conceding a third goal when the mass was said (90th). +6).

Usually, Lyon gets by thanks to its artists. At kick-off, Maxence Caqueret and Lucas Paqueta sat on the bench, the latter being penalized for a delay in the pre-match chat. And as against Monaco (2-0), Saturday October 16, as too often elsewhere, OL showed another face. Light years from her early game, as thrilling and exhilarating as her first few minutes were ghostly. “The second half was perfect, it was almost perfect”, according to Bruno Guimaraes.

The entry of Lucas Paqueta after returning from the locker room is no stranger, once again. The former Milanese has breathed new life into his team. The Czech lines seemed to open up as the minutes went by, unless that was the Brazilian’s vision of the game. The attacker was efficient: a post (65th), a dangerous header (66th) and finally the goal of 3-2 on a magnificent service from Karl Toko-Ekambi (67th).

“The coach spoke at half-time. Our second half was almost perfect (…) It wasn’t us at the start”

The Cameroonian striker was also the man of the match on the Lyon side, as usual in the Europa League. In addition to his assist, he signed a brace (42nd, 88th) to increase his total of C3 goals to five goals in just three games.

This trip to the Czech Republic is very instructive. The Rhone have shown selflessness and character to turn the tide, which is more in a hot stadium. But Peter Bosz also knows that the bench is not up to it. The usual substitutes Henrique and Malo Gusto suffered like Tino Kadewere.

This reinforces the typical team with men in form, Houssem Aouar the first, captain and scorer on the equalizer Thursday night (53rd), or Bruno Guimaraes. But this lack of competition and depth of bench worries as the Lyonnais, Paqueta in the lead, play a series of matches every three days.

The pace is not about to calm down for OL, however, who have taken a very big step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League with five points ahead of Sparta Prague. They won’t complain about it.