a new immersive installation offers to float on top of a New York skyscraper

The so-called immersive artistic installation, created by artist Kenzo Digital, opens to the public this Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the new One Vanderbilt tower in the heart of Manhattan

At New York, Air, the new One Vanderbilt Tower attraction promises thrill seekers a journey closer to the clouds.

An elevator takes the intrepid up in 42 seconds, for a breathtaking view of the New York Island framed by the East River and the Hudson. There, visitors stroll over three floors in a kind of giant all-glass observatory, Summit One Vanderbilt, offering an extraordinary spectacle while losing all its bearings.

Views From (and of) Summit at One Vanderbilt – 15 images from press previews of the glass-box observation deck atop One Vanderbilt, one of NYC’s newest skyscrapers, in midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/rWjrLxumw8 pic.twitter.com/fKrHFlYEw9 – The Atlantic Photo (@TheAtlPhoto) October 7, 2021

The lucky few who were able to immerse themselves this week in the latest New York attraction had the impression of floating in the air, evolving on mirrors and glass plates 300 m above the void, in the fourth most tall skyscraper in the megalopolis.





The experience “changes the perception of space and plunges the visitor into a halo of silhouettes and skyscrapers”, according to Kenzo Digital. For Nick Barat, one of the few visitors handpicked before the opening of October 21, the experience allows “to think about the relationship that everyone forms with the city”. The trip costs $ 39 with an additional $ 10 to enjoy the sunset.

Located at the corner of famous 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, the eponymous tower was designed by the firm Kohn Pedersen Fox. Built between 2016 and 2019 and opened in September 2020, it measures 397 m – 427 m with its spire – which propels it to fourth place in New York, behind the One World Trade Center tower, on the site destroyed by the attacks of September 11, the residential towers of the Central Park Tower complex and the 111 skyscraper on 57th Street.