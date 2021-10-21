a pig’s kidney worked in a human, a world first

Scientists have succeeded in making the kidney of a genetically modified pig work on a human, a breakthrough that represents hope for the many people waiting for a transplant.

The operation was carried out on September 25 at NYU Langone Hospital in New York, using the kidney of a pig that had undergone a genetic modification so that the organ was not rejected by the human body. The kidney was not strictly speaking implanted inside a human body, but was connected to the blood vessels of a brain-dead patient, whose family had authorized the experiment, at the level of the top of his leg.

If success is confirmed, pigs could one day be bred with the aim of providing organs (kidneys, but also lungs, hearts, etc.) to humans who need them.

Two day experience

The kidney “worked well” during the two and a half days of the experiment, said Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Institute of Transplantation. “He did what he was supposed to do, […] he produced urine. “

Such a transplantation had already been attempted in primates. A pig kidney had then worked for a whole year.

But this is a first for a human. And for good reason: the human body contains antibodies that attack a type of sugar normally present “on all pig cells”, which causes “an immediate rejection” of the organ, explained Robert Montgomery. The animal was genetically modified to no longer produce this sugar and there was no “rapid kidney rejection” observed.





“More acceptable”

Nearly 107,000 Americans are currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant, including 90,000 for a kidney. Every day, 17 people in the country who need a transplant die.

Why a pig, rather than another animal? “Pigs are the right size, they grow quickly, and litters have lots of young,” replied Professor Robert Montgomery. “It’s also more acceptable because we already use pigs for food. “

Pig heart valves are already widely used in humans, and their skin can be used for grafts on severe burns.

Larger clinical trials could start within “a year or two”.

“An interesting step”

Some experts have greeted the news with caution, as the detailed results of the study have not yet been published in a scientific journal. “It is nevertheless an interesting step on the road to the use of genetically modified pigs as a source of organs for transplants,” commented Alan Archibald, genetics specialist at the University of Edinburgh.

Animal-to-human xenografts are not new. Doctors have attempted cross-species transplants since at least the 17th century, with the earliest experiments focusing on primates.

In 1984, a baboon’s heart was transplanted into a baby, but the little one, nicknamed “Baby Fae”, only survived 20 days.