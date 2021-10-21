A promo code drops the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (128 GB)

With its AMOLED display, 108 megapixel sensor and large battery, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro proves that it is an almost premium smartphone, but at a much more affordable price than the competition. It even becomes even more so with this promo code, which increases the price of the smartphone to 239 euros instead of 299 euros.

Since its launch last March, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has made an impression, if only by its generous and convincing technical sheet, bearing the image of a high-end smartphone. Even if the latter is positioned in a sector where competition is raging, the Redmi Note 10 Pro stands out for its value for money which becomes even more interesting thanks to this promo code.

An excellent mid-range smartphone for …

Its 120 Hz AMOLED screen

Its large 5020 mAh battery

Its main 108 megapixel sensor

Its powerful Snapdragon 732G chip

A smooth and comfortable smartphone in photos

Thanks to its near-premium features, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is quite formidable and faces many competitors. However, Xiaomi manages to do well, and offers convincing services. First, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers an almost borderless look with a punched screen, with a 6.67-inch format – like its predecessor. For our greatest pleasure, it has an AMOLED panel which displays a Full HD + definition of 2400 x 1080 pixels for infinite contrast, but also excellent brightness. And where Xiaomi stands out from the competition is by offering a refresh rate of 120 Hz for a fluidity that is quite appreciable on a daily basis. It is quite rare for this price bracket.

On the photo side, the Note 10 Pro is rather impressive and very efficient, it promises great versatility with four photo sensors. It offers a 108 megapixel photo sensor that offers beautiful, well-detailed shots, even at night thanks to a very efficient dedicated mode. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a sensor with a 5-megapixel macro lens and a depth sensor. The front lens is equipped with a 16 megapixel sensor.

Solid performance

Xiaomi has not neglected the performance of its smartphone, and the team of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G, with 8 GB of RAM. Despite some limited graphics conditions, this configuration offers good daily performance, but also optimizes energy consumption. You will be able to play your favorite 3D games, use your apps or multitask with no hassle. This model runs on Android 11 with the new version of the MIUI interface. We still regret the absence of compatibility with the 5G network.





Finally, the other great asset of this phone is its large 5020 mAh battery, allowing it to run for more than a day without a problem – even when using the 120 Hz mode. You can rely on the charge. fast 33 W and quickly recharge your phone. It only takes more than half an hour to charge the smartphone to 100%.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

9 / 10

