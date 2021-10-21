More

    a very hot Merengue before the Clasico, a secret meeting of Barça players!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

    MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Ansu 2027, they live”

    The officialization of Ansu Fati’s extension until June 2027 is official at FC Barcelona, ​​which won its first victory of the season yesterday at Camp Nou in the Champions League. A goal from the stainless Gerard Pique was enough for the happiness of the Blaugrana (1-0).

    MARCA: “Pique re-inflates the balloon”

    Marca made his headlines on the same Pique, the only scorer in the match between Barça and Kiev yesterday at Camp Nou, and revived the Catalan club’s chances in the Champions League. Journalist Alex Silvestre also tells us that Barcelona players organized a secret meal to strengthen their cohesion before Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid.

    AS: “Vinicius launched towards the Clasico”

    AS is still not recovering from the sumptuous goal scored by Vinicius Junior on Tuesday in Kiev against Chakhtior Donetsk (5-0). For the Madrid daily, the Brazilian winger will be Carlo Ancelotti’s main asset on Sunday against FC Barcelona.

    SPORT: “Saved and heading for Madrid”

    The savior of Barça Pique is also chosen on the cover as if to better launch Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid. The extension of Ansu Fati, until June 2027, also occupies a prominent place in the Catalan newspaper.

    to summarize

    The Spanish press looks back on FC Barcelona’s success in C1 against Dynamo Kiev, the extension of Ansu Fati and a meal organized before the Clasico against Real Madrid. Suffice to say that the shock is well launched with our neighbors!

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFuel theft: “When I came back, I saw my cap on my tank”
    Next articleScience Experiences: A new immersive place between an amusement park and a museum is opening in Paris!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC