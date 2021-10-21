a very hot Merengue before the Clasico, a secret meeting of Barça players!

Zapping Goal! Football club Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Ansu 2027, they live”

The officialization of Ansu Fati’s extension until June 2027 is official at FC Barcelona, ​​which won its first victory of the season yesterday at Camp Nou in the Champions League. A goal from the stainless Gerard Pique was enough for the happiness of the Blaugrana (1-0).

MARCA: “Pique re-inflates the balloon”

Marca made his headlines on the same Pique, the only scorer in the match between Barça and Kiev yesterday at Camp Nou, and revived the Catalan club’s chances in the Champions League. Journalist Alex Silvestre also tells us that Barcelona players organized a secret meal to strengthen their cohesion before Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid.

AS: “Vinicius launched towards the Clasico”

AS is still not recovering from the sumptuous goal scored by Vinicius Junior on Tuesday in Kiev against Chakhtior Donetsk (5-0). For the Madrid daily, the Brazilian winger will be Carlo Ancelotti’s main asset on Sunday against FC Barcelona.

SPORT: “Saved and heading for Madrid”

The savior of Barça Pique is also chosen on the cover as if to better launch Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid. The extension of Ansu Fati, until June 2027, also occupies a prominent place in the Catalan newspaper.

