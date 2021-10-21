a young volleyball player murdered by the Taliban

According to local press, Mahjabin Hakimi, a young volleyball player for the Afghanistan team, was beheaded by the Taliban earlier this month. His family was reportedly forced to hide the murder, but one of his coaches confirmed this after an image of his lifeless body circulated on the internet.

Absolute horror. Mahjabin Hakimi, a volleyball player for the Afghanistan team, was brutally murdered by the Taliban. One of her coaches revealed it to the Independent Persian, stating that she had been beheaded. His execution allegedly took place at the beginning of October. Her family had been forced to say nothing, on pain of reprisals. But a photo of the young woman’s lifeless body circulated on the internet, before her death was confirmed in the local press.

Majhabin was part of the Afghanistan national team (created in 1978 and relaunched in 2002 after being put on hold due to the political situation), which has two groups of 14 players. A senior section and another for young people, of which she was a member. Before the takeover of Hibatullah Akhundzada’s men last August, she also played in the Kabul municipal club, with whom she won many trophies. It was even one of the most successful in the locker room.





Players hunted across the country

His coach said that only two Afghan volleyball players had been able to leave the country since this summer. All the others had to flee their homes in an attempt to hide. They have lived in constant anguish ever since, fearing for their lives and those of their loved ones. Since their return to power, the Taliban have organized a real hunt for sportswomen, in particular female volleyball players, who have participated in competitions abroad and made media appearances in recent years.

Several houses have recently been searched across the country, creating a climate of terror. “The players are in despair and fear. They have been forced to flee and live in unknown places,” blows the coach of the national team, who prefers to remain anonymous for security reasons. Despite their extremely worrying situation, calls for help from Afghan volleyball players have so far been ignored by the international community. What to fear that others suffer the same fate as Mahjabin Hakimi.