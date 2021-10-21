Adrian Mannarino saves match point and eliminates Andrey Rublev in Moscow

Incisive in return of service, easily holding the shock to the exchange thanks to his eye and his flat game, he took control of the second set (3-1, then 5-3). But he missed three set points. Worse, at 5-6, 30-40, he was ordered to save a match point. Rublev hit his backhand into the net. The French then dominated the tie-break, before flying away in the last set, after a break converted to 2-1. He will face in the quarter-finals the lucky loser Ricardas Berankis, fighter against Federico Coria (6-2, 6-1).