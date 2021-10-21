Air Liquide plants its flag on the Seine Valley hydrogen gigafactory project

Bruno Le Maire hammered it recently in front of the members of the National Hydrogen Council, he wants to see asap gigafactories emerge from the earth. Obviously, the message was received five out of five by Benoît Potier, CEO of Air Liquide. The group is accelerating by becoming sole master on board the company H2V Normandy created in 2016 by the Caen businessman, Alain Samson, to develop an XXL low-carbon hydrogen production complex in the industrial area of ​​Port-Jérôme, near Le Havre. The gas giant, which had acquired 40% of the shares in January, has just increased its stake to 100% for an amount that has not been disclosed.

Renamed Air Liquide Normand’Hy, it has set itself the goal of building, by 2025, an electrolyser ” with a capacity of at least 200 MW»Equipped with the so-called proton membrane technology.

” This acquisition is a key step in the large-scale production of renewable hydrogen to supply the industrial and mobility sectors», Comments François Jackow, Deputy CEO of Air Liquide.

“A cornerstone of decarbonization”

Among the most capable of the old continent, the project which has just passed the stage of the public inquiry (it ended this week) is also one of the most advanced. Like that of Mac Phy in Belfort, however, it remains suspended from co-financing by Brussels, hoped for at the end of the year. At first glance, Benoît Potier’s group can be confident. The location of the future plant, in the heart of the highly carbon-intensive industrial-port complex of the Seine estuary, gives it many advantages in terms of the roadmap that the European Union has set for itself.

Connected to the Air Liquide hydrogen network, the site should indeed contribute to greening the processes of some of the largest French CO2 emitters. Starting with the two Normandy petrochemical platforms of Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, large consumers of “gray” H2 – produced from the reforming of gas. It could also supply the first fleets of trucks or boats powered by hydrogen.

However, the 28,000 tons promised will still be very far from meeting demand. The Port-Jérôme unit is therefore only the first stage of the “rocket”, insists the gas group in a press release. ” The project constitutes a cornerstone of the decarbonization ecosystem is being set up with other major industrialists on the axis of the Seine valley in Normandy.“. Allusion to the study launched by a consortium of five companies with a view to deploying, in addition, a CO2 capture and storage device at the scale of the Havro-Rouen industrial platform. One of the three areas identified by Ademe as being likely to host such a mechanism.





Mestrallet’s satisfaction

For its part, the company H2V, owned by the Normand Samfi group, welcomes this handover by Gérard Mestrallet, who recently became vice-chairman of its supervisory board alongside Alain Samson. ” The sale of H2V Normandy is part of a larger development program for several other projects of equivalent scope that can be carried out to completion, in particular thanks to the resources released by this operation.»Greeted the former boss of Engie. Projects in the Hauts de France, Ile de France and Grand Est are mentioned. Curiously, Normandy, where Samfi covets with Paprec the old Chapelle Darblay paper mill but also a Vallourec site, is not mentioned.