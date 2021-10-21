Alann Biolley (Incredible talent) blind: coma, operations … the drama that changed his life

This is the big day ! This Wednesday, October 20, M6 kicks offIncredible talent 2021. A new season that promises to be exceptional. Karine Le Marchand is back in charge of the program. And on the jury side, the public is pleased to find Eric Antoine, Marianne James, Sugar Sammy and Hélène Ségara. For this first issue, it would be better to take out the handkerchiefs because one of the issues will be overwhelming.

Viewers will get to know the Da Squad troupe. And one of the members has a particularly dramatic and touching story. Alann biolley (29 years old), dancer from the Lyon region, is blind. A blindness which is the result of aroad accident he suffered in 2019. Her partner and a friend named Stanislas died instantly. The candidate was placed in the coma for a week and, when he woke up, he realized that he saw nothing. And as revealed by Juliane Bourget, who heads the group, he was “completely disfigured“.”I had a lot of operations, especially on the face. And when my mother told me what happened, I didn’t feel a thing, I was in total denial. I was so focused on my recovery and healing that I didn’t have any emotions yet“, confided the young man to Parisian.





But they quickly returned because, on leaving the hospital, he was forced to return the apartment he shared with his late partner. “I took full force in mourning my friend, my girlfriend and my eyesight“, he clarified. But one day, he made the decision to get up and take all that life still had to give him. So, three months after his accident, he resumed dancing with the troupe, a way for him to let go of everything he was feeling. “Dance saved me“Said Alann Biolley who had to learn to reuse his body, thinned down by 13 kilos, and to find its bearings.”It’s a lot of work. It is millimeter. We work a lot on my travels because, in the dark, it is not easy“, he admitted.

But Alann succeeded in his challenge and tonight he will dance in tribute to his missing friend with the rest of the group. Because Stanislas dreamed of participating in France has an unbelievable talent. The dancer also wants to show that anything is possible, despite a handicap. Today, he has rebuilt his life. He took over an apartment and found love again. His goal ? “Find total happiness“.