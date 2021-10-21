Alexia Laroche-Joubert discusses the casting of Grégory Lemarchal for the Star Academy (VIDEO)

From Saturday, October 30, TF1 will broadcast three exceptional bonuses on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Star Academy. An event eagerly awaited by tele-hook fans! Filmed in June at the Seine Musicale and presented by Nikos Aliagas, these three evenings will allow you to see some of the former emblematic protagonists of the program and relive the strongest moments of the show. Alexia Laroche-Joubert, Armande Altaï, Kamel Ouali, Matthieu Gonet, Oscar Sisto, Jasmine Roy, Christophe Pinna, Philippe Lelièvre, Nathalie André, Pascal Nègre have agreed to share their memories of the time. As for the students, Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Élodie Frégé, Sofia Essaïdi, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, or Patxi Garat will notably be present. Moments of emotion in perspective, as the first images shared by the channel have already shown with tears of Jenifer.





Alexia Laroche-Joubert apprehended Pascal Nègre’s reaction

This Thursday, October 21, Cyril Hanouna welcomed Magalie Vaé, the big winner of season 5 of the star Academy, and Alexia Laroche-Joubert, who shared a photo of the first day of the tele-hook, twenty years to the day after its launch. On the set of Do not touch My TV, the former director of the castle evoked the memory of the late Gregory Lemarchal, which left its mark on the program. “Grégory’s story is that he should never have been there“, she revealed to the host. “And that’s what is amazing. And that’s what moves me”, she continued. “Me when I hear about him, I get something. And I am told: ‘There he has cystic fibrosis. I send it to Pascal Nègre because I think the kid is great, he has a great voice, but that’s not my job anyway “, she explained. The producer feared his reaction. “He calls me and says: ‘Do you realize what you did?’ I tell myself : ‘He’s going to yell at me by telling me that this kid has cystic fibrosis, you exploit people’s misfortune, etc.’ He tells me : ‘This is the first time that I have heard as many octaves as Balavoine’. The story started like this. “

The production did not insist on the illness of the young singer

Alexia Laroche-Joubert recalled that the production had been discreet about the candidate’s disease. “We told him, we won’t talk about your illness. Besides, we never talked about it during the bonuses. And it was a feat, because we may not know it, but two days before the final, he was really very tired. And he dug deep inside to take on the final “, she concluded this tribute.

