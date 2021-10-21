Alice Detollenaere: Camille Lacourt’s sweetheart will have to have a breast removed as a precaution

Bad news for Alice Detollenaere. Camille Lacourt’s companion will have to undergo an operation following her breast cancer.

On January 8, 2020, Alice Detollenaere announced on Instagram that she had breast cancer. An illness from which the young woman is now recovering, but which continues to impact her life, as she revealed on Instagram on October 19. In the middle of the month of pink October, while awareness of breast cancer screening is at the heart of concerns, Marius’ mother confided to having learned a major news following analyzes. “Received the results of the genetic analysis. A new study has revealed an altered gene in me. Conclusion: it is essential to continue to donate for research, preventive removal of the right breast for me“, said Alice Detollenaere in story. The companion of Camille Lacourt, who had already undergone the removal of a breast after the discovery of her cancer, in 2019, will therefore have to go through a new mastectomy, for preventive reasons. the former beauty queen, there is no question of keeping silent “the stigmata“of his illness.”To erase all the stigmata would be nonsense, that of denying my story. This episode was crazy and I never want to forget it. I want every morning as I get dressed I can remember that life once called me to order“, she explained to Here last March.

Alice Detollenaere thanks Angelina Jolie for talking about her mastectomy

A few days ago, on the occasion of the release of her book Cured by Your Love, she confided to Gala how important it was to talk about it. By the way, she thanks a great actress who made her own operation public. “Angelina Jolie (who underwent a double mastectomy, editor’s note) has done a lot of good to humanity by talking about it! It has been identified three specific genes, those have an impact on female cancers. Today we are doing the analysis on 13 genes, but we do not know all the links.“

