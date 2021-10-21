Amber-trapped dinosaur-era crab discovered

Archaeologists exploring a forest area in Southeast Asia have made a discovery that will undoubtedly mark an important moment in their careers: they found a crab body trapped in a piece of amber dating back to 99 million years ago. years, a time when dinosaurs were among the daily predators. This is the first time that a preserved crab specimen dating from this period has been discovered.

And this is not the only record broken by this surprisingly well-preserved “time traveler”, as it is also the most complete crab fossil ever discovered, according to the researchers, who note that the specimen, a Cretapsara athanata 5 millimeters long, is remarkably similar to modern crabs.

Other researchers had reported the discovery of a crab fossil in a piece of amber dating from 15 million years ago, in Mexico. This new specimen, however, which comes from Myanmar, fills important gaps in our understanding of the evolution of crabs, including the differences between different crab species. Details were published in the journal Science Advances.

“It is simply breathtaking”

” We are talking about exceptional conservation, that is to say that not a single hair is missing ”Says Javier Luque of Harvard University. ” And even though it’s so small, we got to see so many exquisite details including the gills. It is simply breathtaking “.

Although molecular estimates put the origin of non-marine crabs at around 130 million years old, no evidence of the presence of these crabs beyond 75 million years has been found so far. As this fossil appears to be a freshwater crab, it could trace the history of this group back nearly 25 million years.

This discovery represents a new genre, which the team named Cretapsara. “Creta” to indicate the Cretaceous period and “Apsara” to evoke “the spirit of clouds and water” in Southeast Asian mythology, to pay homage to local culture and heritage . The full name therefore becomes C. athanata (Cretapsara athanata).

Luque and his colleagues analyzed the specimen under a standard microscope and an X-ray microtomography. They then clearly identified the eyes, antennae, pincers, mouthparts, fine hairs and eight legs of the animal, including one that had detached itself from the body, “probably because the crab was struggling to free itself from the resin of the tree that was engulfing it ‘like a time capsule,'” says Luque.





Understanding the evolution of crabs and similar species

Despite the small size of this specimen (barely 2 millimeters wide in total), which could well be a juvenile, it has many points in common with current crabs. ” He has this shell [coquille supérieure] rounded and highly developed walking legs, large eyes and a small tail tucked under the body », He explains. ” All these features are modern type “.

Yet, according to Luque, this species also has some distinct differences that link it to its primitive origins, including deep grooves on the shell, unlike the smooth tops of today’s crabs. The breast is much narrower, more like that of a shrimp or lobster than the broad breast of a modern crab. ” This is not a missing link, but rather a distant cousin of current crabs », He explains.

The crab’s gills suggest that it lived primarily in water, unlike current land crabs whose lung-like air pockets share the body space of the gills. ” It’s a really confusing and exciting point ”, Says Luque. ” How can an aquatic animal get into the sap of a tree in a forest? It gives food for thought “.

” A plausible explanation is that the crab was on a brief overland trip between two bodies of water when it became trapped. », Explains Luque. ” Her misfortune, however, uncovered a ‘priceless’ scientific treasure: the resin quickly consolidates in water – ‘like a super glue’, so it hardly ever creates fossils.. It’s sad for the animal, but it was basically the only possibility we had of knowing that it existed “.

Luque and his colleagues’ research aims to understand how some ancient species evolved into crabs, as well as their evolution and diversification over time to the modern forms we see today. ” Every fossil we discover challenges our preconceptions about when and where many organisms originated, which often prompts us to go further back in time.s ”, concludes Luque.

Sources: Science Advances & Harvard University