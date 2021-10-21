Ambre Dol (Large families) reveals how Alexandre was able to realize his dream thanks to the show

Ambre Dol spoke to us about the dream that Alexandre realized thanks to the income generated by the show. Large families: life in XXL on TF1.
Si Diana Blois, the mother of eight children of Large families: life in XXL, To “a big project“for his tribe, the Dol family is not left out. Alexandre Dol, electrician and air conditioning specialist in Saint-Martin-de-Crau (Bouches-du-Rhône), who received hateful and explicit messages, opened his business Dol Clim & Elec, a little thanks to the TF1 program in which he participates from Monday to Friday.
“It’s a springboard”
“He has just opened his box. He was able to realize his dream thanks to the product placements that made us secure. He was able to give up his work to create this company because he had that security. Before it was complicated to find himself. say that we let go of a job to create a business. It’s a springboard. We wait to see how the business ofAlexander“, explained to us Amber Dol, who was very lucky in a motorcycle accident last weekend. Corn Large families: life in XXL is not for all that a showcase for the company of Alexandre Dol, who said yes to Ambre last July: “He debuts, the show didn’t help much except for the financial side. There are people who contacted him for things but they just wanted to invite us to eat. It happened two or three times. “
“Product placements put butter in the spinach”
With Large families: life in XXL, the life of Amber Dol, a multi-cap mom, who warned the six new families, has therefore changed: “My life is more supported between my job as an emergency nurse, but also my interventions as a volunteer firefighter, my five children and product placements on the Instagram account. It’s not my job as an influencer. At first, it was not easy to talk to yourself on my phone, but it really does put some spinach on the table. I don’t do it every day. “