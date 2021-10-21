American student dies after choking on hot dog contest

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Independent

A contest for the biggest hot dog eater that took place on Saturday, October 16 in Massachusetts, United States, ended very badly. A 20-year-old Tufts University student died after choking on the sandwiches.

Madelyn Nicpon had gone to and participated in an off-campus fundraiser that featured this uniquely American hot dog eating contest. But during the competition, the student suddenly began to choke and fell to the ground, unconscious.

The emergency services were contacted and went there to transport Madelyn Nicpon to the Boston hospital. Unfortunately, the young woman died the day after the accident. In a statement, Tufts University addressed its thoughts “To Madie’s family and friends”. A memorial was erected on campus the next day, where thousands of people gathered. “Last night, around 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered at the Gantcher Center to remember Madie and support each other in our grief.”, added the University.





An athlete appreciated by all

Madelyn Nicpon was a model student, reports The Independent. “A native of Suffern, New York, Madie was a major in biopsychology, a member of the women’s lacrosse team and an active member of our community.”, reports Tufts University. The number of people present at the tribute is the demonstration of the number of lives that “Madie touched during her stay at Tufts”.

On social networks, his lacrosse team also paid tribute to him. On the Instagram account Tufts Lacrosse, it is written that she “Was a true friend and teammate”. “She really enjoyed her relationship with her teammates and coaches. Its reach far exceeded our team. She was a real bond on campus and touched everyone she met. ”

A fundraiser was launched to cover the funeral and medical costs of the deceased student.