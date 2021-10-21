An explosive trailer for Michael Bay’s action thriller

Michael Bay presents us with the trailer for the next movie, Ambulance, in which heist, guns and chases are the order of the day.

Incredible but true, Michael Bay is going to step out of his comfort zone … or not. The American director, considered the master of pyrotechnics, lead, bimbos and product placements has not finished dumping all the violence in the world in his next action flick. This time, however, it will be sprinkled with a touch of family and social dramaturgy.

Because Ambulance is no less than the remake of a Danish thriller where two brothers, unable to pay for their mother’s care, rob a bank and find themselves awkwardly stuck in an ambulance, in which are his paramedic and a critically ill patient . The temerity of the pair will therefore endanger their hostages, while they are pursued by all the local police.. Remember before viewing that this is a remake of a closed door, originally.

An open-air closed-door, where philosophical pamphlets, if any remain in this jumble of chases, will be spoken between two helicopter assaults. Note also that the siblings are only spiritual in this version, and that the guy camped by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will get into a hell of a mess following a Jake Gyllenhaal, who drinks CRS blood for breakfast. In the middle of all this, there is Eiza González, who should bring a little respite and poetry, with the tears of her paramedic.





If Michael Bay has proven anything with Transformers 5: The Last Knightis that the sense of rhythm can quickly escape him, when he lets himself go completely to his fantasies. It will therefore be necessary hope that screenwriter Chris Fedak has given him material that channels his frenzy, to draw the most dramatic part of this story, where a soldier abandoned by his country lets himself be drawn into a veritable descent into hell because of his brother in arms. The appointment is set for February 23, 2022 in France.