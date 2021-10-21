an influencer commits suicide live on Chinese TikTok

Encouraged by her community, the young Chinese influencer killed herself this Thursday, October 14, by ingesting pesticides during a live.

Reported by the media Global Times, this new macabre news item once again questions the responsibility of social networks in the ill-being of their users. Thursday, October 14, a Chinese influencer known under the pseudonym Luo Xiao Maomao committed suicide, live on Douyin, the local TikTok. The 25-year-old started her stream by explaining that she suffers from depression. “since a long time”, and be hospitalized for more than two months. In front of his 678,000 followers, she finally ingested a mixture of pesticides, under the encouragement of some viewers who invited her to “Drink quickly”.





Are Internet users responsible?

Taken to the hospital urgently after finally contacting the emergency services, the young woman could not be saved by the doctors. According to relatives of the victim, Luo Xiao Maomao’s gesture was more of a call for help than a real will to die. The latter having broken up with her boyfriend last April, she had tried several times to get his attention, repeatedly evoking her suicidal thoughts on social networks.

Besides its dramatic nature, the suicide of Luo Xiao Maomao – whose screenshots quickly went viral on social media – sparked outrage in China. The victim’s family notably accuses Internet users and the social network Douyin of having precipitated his gesture. According to the local newspaper, Beijing News, she now plans to file a complaint against all the trolls that prompted the influencer to take action. It remains to be seen whether the liability of the latter could be incurred criminally.

Cited by the Chinese press, several experts are now calling for the strengthening of moderation of live streams, in particular to be able to interrupt the distribution of this type of content. In China, the ingestion of pesticides remains the most widely used method of suicide.