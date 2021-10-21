Angèle unveils the video for “Bruxelles je t’aime”

MUSIC – Angèle made her comeback on the front of the stage this Thursday, October 21 by unveiling her new title “Bruxelles je t’aime” accompanied by a clip, to be discovered at the top of this article.

The Belgian singer recites her love for Brussels. “I think only of you. When I miss my country and my city I don’t forget you ”, she sings on board a train. A choice of staging that refers to the many trips made by the artist, who now lives in Paris but goes to Brussels to visit his family and childhood friends.

“To develop the universe of the clip, we had fun awakening our child’s soul in order to imagine the universes specific to each wagon”, explains the company Partizan Paris which produced the clip, specifying that the Trans Europe Express theirs. served as inspiration for the basis of the decor.

The clip is also full of references to Brussels, such as this miniature Atomium with which a little girl plays, or a traveler’s diary evoking the courthouse still under renovation.





For Angèle, this is the first track since “Fever”, an electrifying duo with Dua Lipa released on October 29, 2020. The Belgian singer had previously enjoyed success with her album “Brol” released in October 2018, certified disc of diamond.

In addition, the singer had already declared her love for Brussels in an advertisement for Thalys in 2018.