annoyed by Tayc’s antics, Fauve Hautot lets go and slaps her partner!

This Friday, October 22, TF1 will broadcast a new episode of Dance with the stars. To keep the fans waiting, MyTF1 has revealed the first images of the rehearsals. In the latter, we discover that Tayc was in a teasing mood … and it did not fail to annoy his partner!
Since the beginning of the adventure Dance with the stars, Tayc and his partner Fauve Hautot make sparks on the floor. During the last premium, they distinguished themselves with a contemporary dance which allowed them to climb to second place in the general classification. Could their complicity be the secret of their success? At the end of the second bonus, the singer of Afro-love confided in us that he was very close to his partner: “She doesn’t hesitate to tell me to come closer, to touch her… She really liked that I was not ashamed to look her in the eyes to create something. It’s super fluid between us.The next bounty will air on October 22. As fans eagerly await Friday night to check out their favorites’ performances, MyTF1 has released exclusive footage from the rehearsals. In these, we find dance partners in teasing mood. But Fauve at its limits … Hand games, villain games!
“I’m sick of you”
For this sixth bonus, Fauve and Tayc will try to make the difference on a paso doble, a very dynamic Latin dance which, according to the professional dancer, corresponds well to her partner since he is enough “energetic“.”Since we are very friends, we will fight“, launches the former juror of the show to her dancer. In a playful mood, the singer will answer him:”no phew“. The tone is set! As the couple gets ready to dance, Tayc is determined to play the clown. Instead of reproducing the good steps of the choreography, the artist goes in another direction on numerous occasions:”Are you gonna do this to me all the time now? I’m sick of you“, launches the dancer, trying to reason with him.
“You will put a little sound effect”
Fauve has fun but not for long … A remark will finish off the patient dance teacher: “Come on, a little warbler outfit!“, launches the artist. A shame! The dancer will end up slapping her partner! Far from blaming his partner, and if the slap is given with vigor, the interpreter of the Time will let out a laugh, followed by that of his accomplice. Then, he will address a word to the cameramen present in the rehearsal room: “You will put a little sound effect!“