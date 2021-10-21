Apple adjusts Monterey’s new release list just before release

While macOS Monterey will be officially available next Monday in version 12.0.1, Apple has just cleaned up the page presenting its new features. The changes only concern a few new features that have never been available in beta. We can hope that they will arrive in future versions of the OS, although nothing is certain yet.

The biggest change is spatial audio in FaceTime, which will ultimately only be available on Mac M1s. Originally, Apple spoke of Mac ” from 2018 or newer But she obviously decided to reserve that for ARM models.

Several paragraphs have been deleted here or there, in particular the one mentioning a mix of Memories in Photos which was to offer new small video-compilations. The maintenance of Siri’s context is also missing: the voice assistant had to better retain the context of discussions. For example, we could have asked him for information on a place, then on the route to go there without having to explain everything again.





Several languages ​​for voice control are going by the wayside, and the withdrawal of French, German, Mandarin and Cantonese will be deplored. Likewise, the visual search for live text allowing ” highlight identified objects and scenes For contextual information seems to have been postponed, although it remains available in English.

As expected, the Private Relay function is now adorned with a small “Beta” badge, the Apple specifying that “certain websites are likely to encounter problems: for example, displaying content for the wrong geographical area or requiring steps additional for connection ”. The manufacturer has also sorted through the novelties of Safari 15 left on the side of the road.

Apple does add a few things though, like a new SF Arabic system font and Magic Keyboard’s support for shortcuts for over 100 keyboard layouts and automatic adaptation of these based on which one you’re using. using.