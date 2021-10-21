Apple M1 Max’s TDP should approach 90W

The graphics provided by Apple at each keynote to highlight its chips over the competition are useless to assess concrete performance, but they can be used to know their consumption. Indeed, if the information displayed on the ordinate is “relative performance” for which the reference is not known, the abscissas display absolute consumption in watts. We can then estimate the maximum consumption (TDP) of the new Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max chips, as Quinn Nelson points out in his video.

Thus, the CPU which is common to the two chips with its ten cores, eight efficient and two economical, should consume around 30 W under load. That’s about three times the CPU of the Apple M1, with its eight cores, just four performance and four thrifty.

Apple graphics.

We do not yet know the exact frequency of each heart, although the first measurements seem to indicate that it will be close. Maybe the newer chips can maintain a higher frequency in multicore, which might justify tripling the TDP when there are only twice as many cores.

To get the TDP of the chip, you have to add the GPU, especially since it is the one that has made the most progress on the new chips compared to the Apple M1. The Pro version with its 16-core GPU should thus require a little more than 30 W under load, while the Apple M1 Max with its 32 cores should consume twice as much, just under the 60 W mark. In this area, the very linear progression is expected, it is the lot of all graphics cards as much for performance as for consumption.

The maximum expected TDP for the integrated GPU in the Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max (Apple graph /MacGeneration).

To be complete, it would still be necessary to know the consumption of the 16-core neural engine and other components that are integrated into chips designed by Apple. However, the CPU and GPU are the two biggest consumers, so we can use them to estimate the overall TDP. Note that we are talking about versions with all cores here, the MacBook Pro being supplied with configurations that include fewer cores and which will logically consume less on the entry level.





With the Apple M1 Pro, the TDP should be around 60W at full load and it will be around 90W for the Apple M1 Max. As a reminder, the Apple M1 blocked around 20 W, the new chips should therefore consume between 3 and 4.5 times more. An impressive increase, but the expected power should have nothing in common either, especially on the graphics side: the integrated GPU seems able to compete with the best dedicated laptop cards of the moment.

In any case, these new chips don’t have much to do with the Apple M1, which looked more like a mobile chip adapted to the Mac. One should not hope for fanless computers with such a TDP and it is easier to understand why the manufacturer has opted for muscular cooling for its MacBook Pro. Two large fans, three inlets and two outlets for the air and 50% more volume moved compared to the old models: it will be necessary to cool an Apple M1 Max used to the maximum of its capacity.

The ventilation system of the new MacBook Pro (Apple image).

With a 90W TDP, the most powerful Apple Silicon MacBook Pros will even be quite close to older Intel models. A high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, with its eight-core 2.4 GHz Core i9 and Radeon Pro 5600M, had a TDP of 95 W. In current use, these new Macs should be much quieter, Apple even promised it during the keynote, pointing out that the fans can shut off entirely if they are not needed.

On the other hand, do not expect always silent Macs, as models with Apple M1 could be. Unlike the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or 24-inch iMac, the two fans on the new MacBook Pros should be heard when pushed a little bit. At what point ? Answer in a week!