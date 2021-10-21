Apple retreats and returns to classic tabs

As the public launch of macOS Monterey approaches, Apple is tweaking Safari 15 one last time by offering the classic tabs again. It will be up to each user to choose what he prefers from the settings.





It was one of Apple’s flagship new features for Safari 15, announced in June during WWDC 2021. The idea? To change the appearance of the browser by unifying, in a way perhaps a little radical, it must be admitted, the tab menu with the address bar. The dissatisfaction of many users, however, urged Apple to take a step back this summer. In August, the firm introduced an option to separate the tabs from the address bar … but even activated, this setting did not really allow you to return to traditional Safari tabs.

With Safari 15.1, and while the public launch of macOS Monterey is now fast approaching (its version release candidate or “RC”, the last step before the final release, was launched on Monday), Apple does not want to play with fire. The firm is therefore reintroducing the classic tabs on its browser.

The original Safari tabs are making a comeback

To find them, however, the user will have to opt for the separate tab bar (introduced this summer) instead of the compact interface that we had come to know in recent months. It is then possible to find the good old Safari 14 tabs.

As specified 9to5Mac, the update was first rolled out in the RC version of macOS Monterey, but is now available as a standalone beta for macOS Big Sur and Monterey users. It is therefore possible to take advantage of this novelty now on macOS Big Sur, for example, by downloading the beta of Safari 15.1 at this address.

Note on the other hand that the return to the classic Safari tabs prevents you from benefiting from certain new features of the unified interface. We think in particular of the accent colors linked to the colors of the visited site. Returning to the classic tabs, everything becomes gray again.