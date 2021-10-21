Apple Watch Series 7 review: a large screen on the wrist

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a slightly larger Apple Watch Series 6, which itself was already a slightly improved Apple Watch Series 5. Presented like this, the latest generation of smartwatches doesn’t raise overwhelming enthusiasm, but who said you have to change your Apple Watch every year?

The Series 4 got a new design and the ECG (electrocardiogram). The Series 5 introduced an always-on screen option. The Series 6 has an SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor. History will remember the Series 7 to have a slightly larger screen. No new health-tracking sensors or in-depth changes to the design, the Apple Watch remains on track that has allowed it to rise to the top of the smartwatch market.

Apple Watch Series 7 in Starlight Colourway

Do we necessarily have to repair what is not broken? For its watch, Apple seems to think that no and certainly, this Series 7 is not for owners of a Series 6 – and come to think of it, not for those who have a Series 5 on their wrist. But for Series 4 users (I am), is this new generation worth it? This is what we will see in this test!