Arkéa and Crédit Mutuel in the fight for ING – Economy







Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has submitted an offer to acquire its portfolio of customers in France from ING, according to our information. The operation is intended to be a growth accelerator for its online bank, Fortuneo, which is number 3 in the market, with 880,000 customers in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The sale of ING France, which is managed directly at the bank’s head office in Amsterdam, becomes the first case on which the Relecq-Kerhuon group (29) finds itself in competition with the Crédit Mutuel Alliance Federal. The two entities had hitherto been facing only the “independence project”, which Arkéa management has been pushing since 2014 in the face of resistance from the Crédit Mutuel group and which is today “silted up”.

The online banking market …

The unprecedented face-to-face meeting on ING is linked to the need for each of the major banking brands to develop in the promising online banking market. Because the Dutch bank has been able to take, since its arrival in France in 2000, a leading position in this segment, with an estimated portfolio of over 700,000 active accounts and around 200,000 dormant. They represent an amount of 20 billion euros in assets, according to an estimate from Echoes. Other candidates are also interested in the file: Société Générale and Crédit Agricole.





For all the networks that have developed a 100% online offer, this is an opportunity not to be missed. On the one hand, the addition of assets managed by ING France enables them to improve their income statement, and even for some to become profitable. Above all, it cuts the costs of recruiting customers, which are very high for this market where competition is fierce.

Strong competition

In addition, the risk of integration is low for buyers: the sale does not concern the 630 ING employees in France (private and business activities) but only the customer portfolio. Boursorama, the online bank of Société Générale and leader in the sector with 3 million accounts, was not mistaken. He was one of the first to express his interest in ING France. Crédit Agricole has also positioned itself on the file to strengthen its online bank BforBank (230,000 customers), as well as Monabanq, the Crédit Mutuel Alliance Federal service, which brings together thirteen regional federations.

On the side of Arkéa, which brings together Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Sud-Ouest, Fortuneo is a key subsidiary for the group’s growth: it brought 79,000 new customers in 2020, according to the annual report. With the leader Boursorama, “it is also the only profitable online bank in France”, we estimate internally. A nugget that the Breton group reinforced for the first time in 2016, with the takeover of Keetrade. He intends to continue.