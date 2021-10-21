Arsenal have recruited a child … aged 4

The BBC devotes a report on Zayn Ali Salman, who became the youngest player ever recruited by Arsenal in his football school… at only four years old. Already upgraded, it has been the subject of approaches from other well-known clubs.

It is never too early to spot future football talents. At least for Arsenal. The Gunners made four-year-old Zayn Ali Salman the youngest player ever to join their pre-academy (football school). Madness for a child still in the nursery, while the first licenses are not granted before five or six years in France (the first age category is that of U6). But his talent couldn’t wait to believe his trainers, starting with Austin Schofield, his trainer at First Touch Academy.

“We obviously made him play with children of his age group of four, five or six and he was already above everyone, head and shoulders, he says in a report from the BBC. He was faster than them, he had better dispositions with the ball. The way he hits and passes the ball was so much better than everyone else’s. So we outscored him, I spoke with his father and he wanted to try it with older kids. I was like, ‘why not, let’s try’. “





His skill on the ball quickly caught the eye of the Gunners and Stephen Deans, “talent scout” of the London club. “This kid is doing things he shouldn’t be doing,” the latter told the UK channel. “The way he kicks the ball, it sounds too hard for someone his age. So I called. a friend and he said to me: ‘he is four years old.’ I said: ‘it is not possible, he cannot be the nursery, I have to talk to his parents.’ And we got there There. I took him to a few sessions and he did it in real life, it wasn’t just a hit. He does it consistently. “

A talent detected … from birth

This does not surprise the father of the young prodigy. According to him, his son shows predispositions since the day of birth. “I realized the moment he was born,” he explains. “I remember the nurse put him on his stomach and he lifted his head and started looking around. She was shocked. could tell himself that he was very strong from an early age. It sets the tone of his upbringing. You could tell that he was different from other children. What really stands out is his balance. He has a balance. amazing from a young age. “

The main person concerned does not care about this commotion around him. He enjoys wearing the jersey of his favorite club, while recognizing all the same to face a heightened adversity vis-a-vis older children. “They are 6, 7 and 8 years old, he enumerates in his small voice. You feel really bad because it’s a little hard.” Discussions around his precocious talent should accompany him for a long time. According to the BBC, he has since received offers from other well-known clubs, just after turning five.