AS Roma take six at Bodo Glimt in the Europa League Conference

Roma presented themselves on Norwegian soil with a largely overhauled team but the scale of the defeat (1-6) may still leave traces. Especially since it occurred this Thursday in the Europa Conference Conference (C4), and on the lawn of Bodo Glimt.
The Giallorossi were only led by one goal at the break (2-1) before sinking in the second period, including three goals in nine minutes (71st, 78th, 80th). The young Norwegian striker Erik Botheim (21) martyred the Roman defense by scoring a brace (8th, 52nd) and delivering three assists.
For his 1008th game on a bench since the start of his career, José Mourinho surely did not expect to receive such a correction, as his side had easily won their first two matches and are still aiming for first place in the group. History will remember that this is the first time that a team coached by the Portuguese has conceded six goals in the same match.
” It’s my fault, Mourinho said after the match. I took a big risk changing teams because there is a big difference between our starters and the others. I knew the limits of our players but expected a different answer. “
In Serie A, the Romans have made a good start to the season and are in fourth place after eight days. They will have the opportunity to make up for it this Sunday with the reception of Naples, which is the leader of the Italian Championship.