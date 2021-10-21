AS Roma take six at Bodo Glimt in the Europa League Conference

” It’s my fault, Mourinho said after the match. I took a big risk changing teams because there is a big difference between our starters and the others. I knew the limits of our players but expected a different answer. “

In Serie A, the Romans have made a good start to the season and are in fourth place after eight days. They will have the opportunity to make up for it this Sunday with the reception of Naples, which is the leader of the Italian Championship.