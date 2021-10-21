Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: the Ragnarök is not only invited in God of War, a new expansion spotted

As the launch of the second year of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla expansions approaches, information, although kept secret, sometimes falls into the hands of dataminers who do not hesitate to share their findings. Today, it is the extension that will succeed La Colère des Druides and the Headquarters of Paris that is talking about it.

Little by little, the Assassin’s Creed series is resuming its place at the heart of the news. Just recently, the launch of the third edition of Assassin’s Creed: Discovery Tour began to reintroduce the universe of the last episode., which immersed us in the heart of Scandinavia against a background of Viking mythology, to enrich our historical knowledge.

On the side of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, we are starting to identify the contours of the future adventures of Eivor thanks to freshly relayed information. At present, and this after having launched the assault in our French regions to try to take control of our capital, the Vikings ofAssassin’s Creed: Valhalla take a well-deserved rest before facing the cataclysmic events that are brewing.

Assassin’s Creed on the brink of apocalypse

According to the recent find of dataminer j0nathan, a new expansion could join those already released and could be called Dawn of Ragnarök. The dataminer would have notably got his hands on the list of achievements / trophies of the game and on elements relating to this new extension.

Still according to him, it should take place in the kingdom of Svarthalfheim and would enhance the game with a new range of powers and a series of new weapons.. Among the data spotted by j0nathan, there is a short-lived power of invisibility, teleportation arrows, a piercing spear, icy magical powers or even a transformation into a raven in order to be able to fly.





The dataminer describes in a long YouTube video what he spotted in the code data. For the moment, Ubisoft has not yet given any news on the future of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, nor confirmed the statements of the dataminer.. However, the studio has already confirmed, in the past, that additional content is under development: all that remains is to wait for the formalization in due form!

